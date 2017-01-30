West Africa: Pres. Sirleaf Assures Ecowas Court of Support

The Chairperson of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State, Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf assured the ECOWAS Community Court of her support to the court in meeting its objectives that will conform to standards and international laws.

President Sirleaf said she had noted suggestions expressed during her visit to the court in December 1016 and would initiate the necessary consultations in order to inform a collective decision on the suggestions.

According to an Executive Mansion release, President Sirleaf was speaking received the President of the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice, Jerome Traore and members of his delegation during a courtesy call on Friday, January 27, during which he briefed her on the Court's activities and the purpose of his visit to Liberia.

She recalled that Justice Traore made mention of the need for amendment of some instruments that govern the work of the court. The Liberian leader said this year is a particular year for Liberia, noting, "In your sensitization, please bear in mind the vibrancy of the political times in Liberia." She told the delegation that her government and ECOWAS will welcome the Court - come February 2017 - for awareness on its activities, among other things. She said the date for the next Summit of ECOWAS will be determined by the ECOWAS Commission in consultation with the Authority of Heads of ECOWAS. President Sirleaf used the occasion to laud her colleagues in the region for selecting her to be the Chairperson of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government.

"I am honored to be selected by my colleagues to allow me head the Authority; I have learned more and benefited from the leadership coupled with making Africa a better place," she emphasized. She however, paid tribute to ECOWAS Ambassador near Monrovia, Babatunde Ajisomo for his representation and services rendered, especially under her administration.

Speaking earlier, Justice Traore thanked President Sirleaf for receiving him and his delegation and for the warm reception accorded them by the government since their arrival in Liberia.

He said the delegation's visit to Liberia is to create awareness about the court's activities, and the possibility of hosting an international conference with a view to extending the Court Session in Liberia.

Justice Traore congratulated President Sirleaf for the memorable visit she paid at the ECOWAS Court of Justice last December and said since the establishment of the Court, it has not received a sitting President.

"Your visit boasted the court, especially the staff; we cannot over emphasize your visit; it was great," he said. Also making remarks, Justice Micah W. Wright, former Solicitor General of Liberia and current Vice President of ECOWAS Court of Justice, extolled President Sirleaf's leadership since her ascendency and for the heartfelt reception they received from all officials of government since their arrival in Liberia. He said the court will be counting on the President's support and advice in preparation for their planned activities in Liberia.

He congratulated President Sirleaf for the able manner in which she as ECOWAS Chairperson has been able to handle The Gambia situation, noting that her action "upholds the rule of law and demonstrates good governance in the region."

The Court is composed of seven independent judges who are persons of high moral character, appointed by the Authority of Heads of State and government, from member states, for a four-year term of office upon recommendation of the Community Judicial Council. LINA PR/PTK

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf receives Justice Jerome Traore President of ECOWAS Court of Justice and delegation