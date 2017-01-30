Liberia: Neufville Vouches for 'Strong Institutions, Not Strong Men'

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Rufus Neufville wants Liberians to muster the courage and will to build strong institutions, rather than strong individuals.

Neufville, who is Deputy Minister for Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET), said the "strong man syndrome" has since independence died, as men grew while systems perish.

He made the call Friday when he served as proxy for Youth and Sports Minister Saah Charles N'Tow who was invited to serve a keynote speaker at the 2016 Third Cycle Graduation of the Liberia Institute of Public Administration (LIPA).

During the program, the institute awarded diplomas and certificates to 453 graduates in various disciplines, including Public Procurement Management, Internal Audit and Control, Project Planning and Management and Human Resource Management.

Diplomas and Certificates were also awarded in Monitoring and Evaluation, Procurement, Banking and Finance, as well as Public Financial Management, among others.

"We need strong institutions and not strong individuals; we need a strong legislature and not a strong and powerful speaker; we need all sectors of society to be institutionally built and not centered around individuals whose death leads to the crumbling of institutions," Neufville asserted.

He stressed that if Liberia as a nation must succeed in attaining sustainable development, an end must be put to the culture of "strong men" and strong institutions must be built instead.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister Neufville has also emphasized the need for proper placement of technicians and professionals as right placement contributes heavily to the success of any institution.