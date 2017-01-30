28 January 2017

Liberia: Rural Power Critical for Liberia's Development - Prof. Alfaro

By Calvin Brooks

An Assistant Professor at the University of Michigan in the U.S.A., Dr. Jose Alfaro, has observed that rural electrification of Liberia is critical for national development.

Dr. Alfaro said a study has shown that Liberia has the capacity to develop effective rural electrification through the solar system.

He noted that if the solar energy system is implemented in Liberia, it will improve farming activities in the rural parts of the country.

Professor Alfaro made the statement recently in Monrovia at a stakeholder seminar for renewable energy development in Liberia in partnership with the University of Michigan.

In remarks, the Acting Program Director at the Rural and Renewable Energy Agency of Liberia, Stephen Porter, said Liberia has the potential for solar energy electrification.

Potter said the agency has been able to provide electricity in Zorzor District in Lofa County and its surrounding through the solar system.

