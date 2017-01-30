Liberia: Neufville Cautions Electorates to Fully Quiz Candidates

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Rufus Neufville has described the October 2017 presidential and general elections as a critical exercise in which the actual issues must be addressed, rather than merely raising long "battle cries."

He wants the electorates to put to test the contestants by compelling them to respond to pertinent issues, instead of merely shouting slogans meant to baffle the real issues.

He named some of the issues as the candidates' plans for capacity development, agriculture, justice system, education, health, fight against corruption and how they intend to maintain the peace and stability of the country.

Mr. Neufville made the call Friday when he served as proxy for Youth and Sports Minister Saah Charles N'Tow who was invited to serve a keynote speaker at the 2016 Third Cycle Graduation of the Liberia Institute of Public Administration (LIPA).

Established by an Act of the Legislature in 1969, LIPA is Liberia's premiere center of excellence in capacity building for sustained quality service delivery by civil servants and personnel of government ministries, agencies and commissions.

The institute graduated 453 candidates in various disciplines, including Public Procurement Management, Internal Audit and Control, Project Planning and Management and Human Resource Management on Friday, January 27.

Diplomas and certificates were also awarded in Monitoring and Evaluation, Procurement, Banking and Finance as well as Public Financial Management among others.

"I tell you my friends; loving Liberia is not enough for national leadership and sustainable development, rather, the one who loves the country and has the capacity to lead its development agenda should be elected," he told the gathering.

He praised LIPA for providing capacity building for citizens, noting that such quality is the precondition to sustainable development in all sectors, including national leadership.

The Deputy Youth and Sports Ministry head has, meanwhile, challenged those aspiring to become national leaders to bury their pride and take advantage of the next training of the Liberia Institute of Public Administration (LIPA).