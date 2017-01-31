Zimbabwe: Zhakata to Revisit Latest Album

Veteran musician, Leonard "Karikoga" Zhakata who made history after three of his songs from his latest album "Mutungadzose" scooped the first, second and third positions respectively in the Coca-Cola Top 50 radio charts is set to revisit the latest album and release a new album titled "Mutungadzose Extended".

Madam Boss which featured Dendera musician Suluman Chimbetu and Progress Chipfumo came first after it garnered 104 046 votes. "Zvine Mwaka" was second with 89 663 votes followed by "Mwoyo Wekutenda" with 62 272 votes and he walked away $6 000 richer.

In an interview, the excited Zora music leader said he was overwhelmed with the response that his album "Mutungadzose" got hence the need for him to come up with "Mutungadzose Extended".

"I am very happy to say the list with the support that I got after releasing my latest album.

"What surprised me was that when I released the album people took time to accept it but finally they liked it and here I am celebrating,

"When I did that album, I left a number of songs which I am now currently working on to come up with Mutungadzose Extended to be released in the first quarter of this year," he said.

The "Mugove" hit maker said he was also going to release another album away from "Mutungadzose Extended" saying he will do all he can to continue coming up with good music.

"I am also going to release another album this year and this one is a complete different thing from Mutungadzose and I want to promise my fans that I will do my best in the project like I always do,

"I cannot tell if the next projects will surpass Mutungadzose but what I know is every time I work on an album or song I always give my best though it is up to the people to judge it," he said.

Zhakata's album "Mutungadzose" shocked the nation after it ironically defeated other albums from prominent musicians' like Jah Prayzah's "Mudhara Vachauya" in the Coca Cola radio Top 50 held on the New Year's eve.