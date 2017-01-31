31 January 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: DJ Stavo Breaks New Ground

By Tawanda Marwizi

Multi award winning wheel spanner Steven Sanders whose stage name is DJ Stavo has broken new ground after getting a slot to play music for the whole weekend on top music channel-MTV Base.

Stavo featured on MTV Base's DJ Take Over session on Friday at 2pm, Saturday 9pm and Sunday 5pm. The one hour session features iconic deejays around Africa that are doing well music wise on the continent selecting their favourite music videos.

Stavo said he was happy to feature on one of the platform that has different DJs.

"It's something that I always wished to be part of and I am very proud of myself. What makes the whole thing interesting is the feedback I am getting from the fans," he said.

For him that was the best platforms to have productive interactions with artistes as well as DJs.

"That was a big deal, I am not only happy about my brand (DJ Stavo) but I am also excited about putting my country on the map, especially on the entertainment side. The more we push the better recognition we get. We are getting there slowly and I am glad that I am part of that process."

Stavo who has worked with a number of artistes locally and from the region also revealed that he will be releasing his first single of the year later this week.

"We are not stopping and my first single will be released this week. "I also got a few major projects that I am also working on and hopefully will be sharing with my fans very soon," he added.

Tweets that came on to the screen during the show revealed that several people that were tuned in to the show enjoyed DJ Stavo's selection that consisted of house and naija music.

DJ Stavo is currently riding high with Sexy Darling featuring Uhuru's DJK Maphorisa, DJ Buckz and DJ Clap as well as Simudza Ngoma featuring Jah Prayzah.

