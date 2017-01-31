31 January 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Africa: Amina Loses AU Chair to to Chad Foreign Minister

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Aggrey Mutambo

Addis Ababa — Kenya has lost its bid to have one of its own as chairperson of the African Union Commission.

In a vote that took seven rounds to conclude, Kenya's Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed lost to her Chad counterpart Moussa Faki Mahamat, to nib in the bud her ambitions to be the Continent's top diplomat.

It was a vote that had seen Kenya campaign strongly across Africa, with President Uhuru Kenyatta sending special envoys to 53 countries.

But in a race that had five candidates, the final battle pitted Ms Mohamed against Mr Mahamat, both distinguished civil servants in the foreign service of their countries.

Ghana's former foreign minister Thomas Kwesi Qwartey won the deputy chairperson's seat.

After the polls, Kenya promptly conceded defeat, with State House spokesman Manoah Esipisu giving the assurance that the Kenyan government would work with the new chairperson.

"We congratulate him on a race well won; we pledge to work with him to defend the pan-African agenda of integration of Africa as well as democracy," he said.

He added: "Kenya's Ambassador Mohamed ran a valiant race. Her candidacy marked the re-emergence of Kenya at the very heart of the pan-African project."

Africa

Appeal to Invest More in Africa's Youth

African states have been urged to invest more in the youth to benefit from their immense potential. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.