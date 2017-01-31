Dodoma — Debate on the state of the economy, rising national debt and food supply situation in the country will top the agenda of the National Assembly which reopens today.

The government will table reports before MPs who are resuming from a long festive season break, during which the three issues dominated public debate and newspaper headlines.

It will be one of those rare situations when the business of the House opens with a government statement on pressing national issues.

The move would also be seen as aimed to pre-empt a reported plan by MPs, mostly from the Opposition, to push for debate on the twin matters of state of the economy and hunger.

Opposition MPs have on different occasions raised concern over the management of the economy, pointing to missed budget targets so far and the tight liquidity problem facing the commercial sectors as among problems deserving Parliamentary intervention.

A standoff between the government and some of the MPs on whether the country was facing hunger following a prolonged drought in some parts of the country was likely to be extended in the House.

The government has, however, insisted that reports on hunger in the country were exaggerated for commercial reasons and gave the assurance that Tanzania has enough food.

Yesterday Speaker of the National Assembly Job Ndugai appeared to allude to the pressure arising from high food prices in Dodoma Region during a joint meeting with Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa.

Mr Ndugai, who was speaking at a function dubbed a "welcome meeting of the government in Dodoma", deflected the debate--prodding directly those in attendance over food prices to which they answered in unison that indeed, the price of maize has more than doubled.

Mr Majaliwa who was the guest did not respond on the food situation, only sticking to the agenda of the day.

According to the National Assembly's Head of Information, Education and Communication Unit Mr Owen Mwandumbya, the government reports will be preceded by the swearing-in of four new MPs.

They are Mr Ali Juma Ali who won the Dimani by-election on a CCM ticket, presidential nominees Palamagamba Kabudi, Abdallah Bulembo and former Same East MP Anne Kilango-Malecela.

The meeting, which is the sixth of the 11th Parliament, will run for two weeks and will see three bills tabled for second reading. The bills are the Written Laws (Miscellaneous Amendments) No.4 Bill, 2016, the Legal Aid Bill, 2016 and the Medical, Dental and Allied Health Professionals Bill, 2016 which were debated in committee level for the last two weeks.

Mr Mwandumbya said 14 parliamentary standing committees will also table their annual reports for debate by all MPs.

Already, Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and Local Government Accounts Committee (LAAC) have tabled their reports based on the Controller and Auditor General (CAG)'s 2014/15 Report.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr Majaliwa said plans to shift to the capital were 75 per cent complete. He said the task force picked earlier to spearhead the relocation to Dodoma has carried out learning trips to China and Singapore. "We have sent the team abroad to study on how best Dodoma can be developed and improved to a large modern capital city," he said. According to the plan, noted the PM, there would be construction of at least five different satellite cities in the region.

Majaliwa said each municipality here will be required to set aside at least 20,000 new plots for the development. He expressed his optimism that by February 28, all ministers and their permanent secretaries will have shifted to Dodoma.