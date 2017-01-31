Uganda: The Royals Show More Than Music At Their 'Dance to Worship Explosion'

Though January is known to be a "tricky" month to hold events, The Royals, a gospel dance group had the second edition of 'Dance to Worship Explosion' at Theatre Labonita in a showcase that impressed.

The show, which started at 4pm and went on up to 11pm, was characterised by a variety of performances. This was attributed to the 25-member group being multi-talented.

Some did poems, some acted, others danced while some just preached the word of God. All this was along the story line of 'Restoration' where a lady lost the most vital things in her life including her husband and her belongings but later regained restoration through having hope in the Lord. They performed in turns but the most interesting pieces were the salsa, gamble and contemporary dances that left many applauding.

But it was not only the group that provided the entertainment as Jackie Ssenyonjo, Rap Nation, True South from Nigeria and J-Swag also got in on the action.

The Royals started performing in 2003 with the aim to touch souls of young people and give them purpose especially those who have talent but do not know how to use it.