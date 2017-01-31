Uganda: Sheeba Karungi Premieres 'The Way' Video

Singer Sheeba Karungi had a good 2016 and it seems like the self-proclaimed Queen of the Area is not yet about to let her guard down. As the year begins, Sheeba has decided to start it fresh--and the song The Way is among those she has decided to kickstart 2017 with.

Last Thursday was the day the singer booked to officially premiere the visual also titled The Way.

Like how many people thronged the official launch of Nkwatako, a song that has been hitting since last year, Sheeba pulled a huge crowd again during The Way premiere.

More than just a video

This was at Laftaz Comedy Lounge in Centenary Park and like she always does, it is not about just video premier but a night full of entertainment.

Before she came on stage, there were performers like Topic Kasente, Diamond Oscar, Fik Fameika, Ykee Benda, Aziz Azion, Lydia Jazmine, Chozen Blood, Vampino and Roden Y Kabako among others.

The lady of the night Sheeba Karungi took to the stage at a few minutes past 1am.

She started off with performances of her songs such as Nkwatako, Ndiwanjawulo, Farmer, Wantama, Wadawa and Kisasi Kimu among others.

Even though The Way was the video that was meant to be premiered, Sheeba decided to also premiere an audio titled Bamusakata, a song that she has not officially released although she only broke the rules and asked the DJ to spin it for her fans.

Time came for the video premiere and Sheeba went off the stage and joined the crowd to also watch the video.

"Ladies and gentlemen, Sheebaholics and everyone around, I want to let you know that I am excited and nervous at the same time, I have never watched this video and it is going to be my first time, I hope you enjoy it," Sheeba summed it up before leaving stage and the video was played.

It was played four consecutive times as the crowd danced and sang along.

It is said to be one of her most expensive vidoes because she had to travel all along to South Africa to shoot it. It was shot by renown videographer Sasha Vybz.