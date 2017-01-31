Tanzania: Sh200 Billion Scheme to Boost Water Supply Launched

Dodoma — A Sh200 billion financing scheme to improve sustainability of water supply in rural areas was yesterday launched in Dodoma.

The scheme, which is targeting local government authorities (LGA) in the country, is co-ordinated by the government in collaboration with the UK Department for International Development (UKAID).

A statement availed to The Citizen yesterday shows that the scheme will provide people in 57 districts with additional funding for improvements in service provision and in the maintenance of water infrastructure.

The UK government, according to the statement, is committed to increasing access to improved water and sanitation to approximately 2.1 million rural Tanzanians.

Speaking during the launch, the Minister for Water and Irrigation Gerson Lwenge said the initiative would complement the government's efforts in achieving its targets to ensure majority of people in rural areas get clean and reliable water supply by 2020.

He said, "This scheme is one of the very few innovative programmes and complements government's aim to provide 85 per cent rural population with sustainable access to clean and safe water..." This year's beneficiaries of the scheme include Wanging'ombe (Iringa), Makete (Iringa), Maswa (Shinyanga) districts. These are among the 57 eligible districts that met the criteria for being included in the scheme.

The criteria included having a functioning water and sanitation team in the district, a credible water and sanitation plan, and a report indicating timely and accurate data on water points.

The launching event was also graced by the Minister of State in President's Office Regional Administration and Local Government, Mr George Simbachawene, who was accompanied by Mr Thomas Allan, deputy head of UK DFID Tanzania.

Mr Simbachawene asked all district executive directors to ensure their areas qualify for next round of the selection in the scheme.

During the selection, 182 districts were assessed against specific qualification criteria and were subjected to an independent baseline data verification process.