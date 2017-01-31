East Africa: 2 Countries Yet to Ratify EAC Protocol

Kampala — Two East African Community partner states, are yet to ratify the EAC peace and security protocol, according to Dr Suzanne Kolimba, the chairperson of the Council of Ministers and Tanzania's deputy minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation.

She said when adjourning the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) plenary session in the Uganda capital last week EAC expected the two countries, she did not name, would sign the protocol.

Until end of 2013, only Uganda and Rwanda had signed and later ratified it.

South Sudan which joined the bloc last year, is likely to be among the countries which have not ratified the pact.Eala called for the completion of the ratification process for countries which have not penned the ink on the protocol so that the bloc can forge ahead in addressing crucial and security matters.

The proposed protocol has identified at least 20 objectives for fostering peace and security in the region.

Its full implementation will, among other things, see the setting up of the EAC Security Council, the stand-by force, the Panel of the Wise and related institutional capacities and structures."We are making a follow up to ensure the remaining two partner states duly ratify the Peace and Security Protocol", the deputy minister before the House adjourned business until March this year.Notwithstanding failure by some EAC member countries to ratify the protocol, the regional lawmakers called on the EAC secretariat to work closely with the African Union (AU) structures such as the African Peace and Security Architecture (Apsa).

EAC-Apsa was in news headlines recently following the termination of its work staff working at the EAC secretariat in Arusha were terminated for lack of funds to pay them and to fund their activities following failure by the donors to disburse money to the programme. The staff in question have since been reinstated following pressure from the Council of Ministers which has directed that the programme is mainstreamed on the EAC structures.