Nigeria: Ighalo Set for £20 Million Move to China

Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo, is all set for a big money to China, multiple reports from England are suggesting.

Ighalo who initially turned down a move to the Far East during the last summer transfer window is now seen to be favourably disposed to going to China where a number of Nigerian players including John Mikel Obi is now playing their club football.

According to Sky Football, Watford and Chinese club Changchun Yatai have agreed a fee of 20 million pounds for Ighalo though some other outlets are reporting figures around £22 million and others a modest £15 million fee .

Though still being careful not to let the cat of the bag as it were, Head coach Walter Mazzarri confirmed over the weekend that the club was considering a "very important" offer for the Nigerians striker and the two clubs have now agreed the fee, with only a few final details sort out.

Ighalo, who has scored just twice this season following his superb 17-goal return last term, is said to have agreed personal terms with the Chinese club.

In the Daily Mail however, West Bromwich Albion are said to have asked to take Ighalo on loan.

The 27-year-old is believed to be hesitating over a move to China despite the lucrative offer on the table.

Albion made enquiries earlier in the window for Ighalo but are reluctant to match Watford's valuation.

Several world stars like Carlos Tevez, John Obi Mikel and Oscar have all recently sealed big money moves to the Far East, even though it hasn't exactly been a very popular decision in Europe.