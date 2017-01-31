Nigeria: Odion Ighalo On His Way to China

Nigerian and Watford striker, Odion Ighalo may be on its way to China. But he may change his mind if he accepts the loan bid by West Brom Albion.

According to a report in Watford Observer, Watford have reportedly agreed a £20m deal with Chinese club Chongchun Yatai the striker.

Head coach Walter Mazzarri confirmed last week the club had received several offers for the Nigerian striker.

Ighalo's form has nosedived in the last year scoring just two goals this season for Watford.

The 27-year-old has previously turned down a move to China but with first-team chances likely to be limited, after the signings of Mauro Zarate and M'Baye Niang, Ighalo may decide his future lies away from Vicarage Road.

Ighalo was left out of the squad for yesterday's FA Cup defeat at Millwall and is unlikely to be involved at Arsenal tomorrow.

Meanwhile, West Bromwich Albion are also bidding for Ighalo's service, according to Mail Online.

West Brom have asked to take Ighalo on loan.

Albion made enquiries earlier in the window for Ighalo but are reluctant to match Watford's valuation.

However, Watford are unlikely to agree to a loan at this stage having agreed to accept an offer from Changchun Yatai of around £22million.

Ighalo has struggled for form this season.

This barren spell is in stark contrast to the Nigerian's first year in the top flight last season, when he netted 16 in 37 matches.

West Brom are looking for a new forward after finally selling Saido Berahino, the striker having joined Stoke City this month.

Watford meanwhile have signed striker M'Baye Niang on loan from AC Milan and Mauro Zarate for £2.5m for Fiorentina, which would give them enough options should Ighalo leave for either the Far East or the West Midlands.