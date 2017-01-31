Uganda: The Radio, Film Producer Who Found a Calling in Comedy As 'Taata Sam'

In clips on YouTube titled Tozimba Mutima, Robert Sunday, popularly known as Taata Sam, accuses Lydia Nakitto, who acts Maama Sam, of stealing pieces of chicken from the saucepan as she defends herself. He asks her for the saucepan and she replies that they had one saucepan as she had placed the chicken in a bowl to use the saucepan to prepare other meals.

He then sends her for a tray on which to place the chicken as he counts the pieces while licking the dripping soup off his hands. Loaded with guilt, Nakitto kneels to apologise to Sunday.

In return, as an apology, he asks her to apologise by allowing him eat all the chicken that remained since she had already eaten her share, one tiny egg.

Starting out

This is one of the several short clips that Robert Sunday, 28, uploads on YouTube as a way of promoting himself as a comedian. Though he is about a year in the business, he recalls that when he was younger, many said he looked the part. At Butega Church of Uganda Primary School, he was acting in plays from when he was in Primary Four.

"When I joined S.1 in 2001 at Ssingo Secondary School, I improved my acting in the inter-school competitions," Sunday says.

In 2007, when he joined Buganda Royal University to study mass communication, he joined Samamu, a drama group that acted in theatre. "At university, I polished my talent and won the artiste of the year award consecutively for two years," Sunday says.

Going into film

He joined Cyber Films company and while there, the directors loved his performance in Abakyala Bagala Ki and Roses in Rain. At the company, Sunday deputised the then director Wumalu Katumba and John Kasagga as the producer.

From his films like Ebizibu Mumaka, people like Zainab Aziz Patel, the then producer at Dynamic Movie Production, sought Sunday's services as a director. He worked on films such as Obutamanya, Zuena, Candle in the Wild, among others, before later starting his own company, the New World of Entertainment from the knowledge and experience he had acquired over time.

When he completed university in 2009, Sunday worked at Community Radio and did this simultaneously with acting.

Shortly, a friend Gertrude Nakakande, sought him for an opportunity to act in comedy skits on radio.

"I tried it and it worked out. I was in the radio production department. I acted in characters like Sekibaala who stammered and Deo the stubborn teacher," Sunday says.

After mastering production, Sunday got his own programme, the Late Night Love Show.

"It is from production on radio that I get ideas for the skits and videos. When I was looking for a stage name that I could use, I came up with Taata Sam because on radio, I offer advice to people with relationship problems," Sunday explains.

This is how the YouTube clips came up. When he develops a skit in audio and it comes out well, he shoots a video that Nasser Kyeyune, a videographer, helps improve its quality.

Challenges

Like any other production stage, Sunday says he does not operate without any challenges, with the main one being finances for the first year he has been shooting these videos.

"Without money, I cannot produce something good for my fans. I use about four High Definition cameras to come up with a nice video. There are people who work on the lighting and the camera setting and all these people have to be paid," Sunday shares.

In shooting videos that he writes himself, Sunday says he works with MK Media Productions.

While Collins Mayambala is the production manager, Lydia Nakitto acts as Maama Sam and John Jumba, Emma Tumuhairwe, Malaavu Njuba and Sarah Namwanje and others are the people he works with. In addition to this cast, he says he is soon introducing Sam as the son in his skits.

Because there is a weak copyright law in Uganda, he says some Ugandans have taken advantage of his skits to make compact discs and earned a lot of money yet he doesn't get a penny from them to meet studio production expenses.

Benefits

Sunday explains that while every time he uploads a video on YouTube on his Katusekemu platform and it gets many views, he receives a monthly payment, as Facebook also helps him to market the skits by reffering his fans to YouTube.

Future plans

Unlike standup comedians who stage shows and use vulgar language, Sunday says he plans to start shows that are family oriented without recycling and copying his skits.

"I also intend to employ more people and have my own studios and get known to atleast three quarters of Uganda's population," he says.

Sunday spends time with his friend from whom he develops skits and also have fun by travelling to new places with friends.

He is married and has a two-and-a-half-year-old son, Raymond Solomon Muwonge.