Uganda: Suspected Robbers Arrested in Napak

Napak — Police in Napak District Karamoja sub-region have arrested two suspected members of a gang that has been terrorising people on different Kampala highways.

Mr Richard Aruk Maruk, the Mt Moroto regional police commander, said the suspects were arrested last Saturday after a tip-off by some residents in Kangole Sub-county in Napak.

He said the suspects were carrying a gun with 25 rounds of ammunitions.

Mission

According to Mr Aruk, the suspects who are from Kasangati in Kampala allegedly had intentions to rob a vehicle that supplies beer to Moroto Town.

"These people came from Kampala driving their premio saloon car with intentions of robbing a car that supplies beer in Moroto as it set off from Soroti District but their mission failed," he said.

He, however, didn't give the names of suspects for purpose of investigations.

Mr Aruk said the suspects are currently being detained at Napak Police Station as police completes investigations.

"We have put them in police cells. They will be taken to court anytime to answer charges of illegal possession of firearms," he said.

Mr Aruk also urged residents to continue being vigilant and report any suspicious person to police.