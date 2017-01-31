31 January 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Suspected Robbers Arrested in Napak

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Steven Ariong

Napak — Police in Napak District Karamoja sub-region have arrested two suspected members of a gang that has been terrorising people on different Kampala highways.

Mr Richard Aruk Maruk, the Mt Moroto regional police commander, said the suspects were arrested last Saturday after a tip-off by some residents in Kangole Sub-county in Napak.

He said the suspects were carrying a gun with 25 rounds of ammunitions.

Mission

According to Mr Aruk, the suspects who are from Kasangati in Kampala allegedly had intentions to rob a vehicle that supplies beer to Moroto Town.

"These people came from Kampala driving their premio saloon car with intentions of robbing a car that supplies beer in Moroto as it set off from Soroti District but their mission failed," he said.

He, however, didn't give the names of suspects for purpose of investigations.

Mr Aruk said the suspects are currently being detained at Napak Police Station as police completes investigations.

"We have put them in police cells. They will be taken to court anytime to answer charges of illegal possession of firearms," he said.

Mr Aruk also urged residents to continue being vigilant and report any suspicious person to police.

Uganda

Five Arrested Over Museveni's Son Presidential Posters

Five youth are being held at Kampala Central Police Station (CPS) for printing posters that depict President Museveni's… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.