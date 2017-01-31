Malawi: Needy Student Asks for College Fees From Well Wishers

Davie Phiri 27, is one of the needy student who if not assisted in time will miss his long time dream of being in the teaching profession where he would possibly help the industry by shaping those that would be future leaders.

He has been up and down, has nobody related to him and reliable to assist him with fees that will see him in the corridors of Domasi College of Education campus and all his hopes lie in those who would wish to assist him.

Having worked hard at his form 4 level of 2014, Phiri managed to score 17 points and decided to apply for a Bachelors Degree of Education with Domasi College of Education.

His dream came true when the institution offered him the opportunity according to a letter from the college dated October 18, 2016 and signed by Dr F.K Banda the College's Acting Principal.

Phiri has been offered a four year Bachelors degree course in Education (secondary) which is non-residential majoring in sciences with areas of specialization being Mathematics and Physics.

But according to Phiri, his dream might be affected in one way or the other if well wishers do not bail him out of the financial hiccups that he is currently in.

Said Phiri; "I am required to pay a tuition fee of K250, 000.00 per academic year or K125, 000.00 per semester. However, we are also advised that we may pay the semester fees in three installments with the first installment being more than half of the semester's fees; while the last one should be paid before registration for examinations."

The letter warns students that it was important for them to note that they would not be allowed to sit for end of semester examinations unless the fees for that particular semester is paid in full.

"I would wish if someone came in to help me because I do not have anyone with me who would assist me raise that amount of money. All my family members are not working to a point that together we can raise that amount. I feel it would be possible for us to raise something for accommodation and a little for stationery," he indicated.

According to Phiri, the college will open its doors on February 5, 2017 and being a non residential student he will be responsible for accommodation, stationery, medical and upkeep needs.

For all well wishers who would wish to give a helping hand to Phiri, he is on 0991811242 or 0884830743 or can reach Mr Mkumba who works for Dzumira Community Day Secondary School situated along Chikwawa, Nsanje M1 Road before Bereu Trading Centre. Others can help him through his Airtel line which is registered on Airtel Money.