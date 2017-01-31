Photo: Premium Times

Former Nigeria international, Taye Taiwo, has completed a transfer to Switzerland where he has sealed a deal with FC Lausanne-Sport.

Taiwo joined the Swiss club from Finland's HJK Helsinki where he left as a free agent.

FC Lausanne-Sport through their official website confirmed the Taye Taiwo deal on Monday

Taiwo, 31, will be with Lausanne until the end of the current campaign.

A statement on the club's website reads: "FC Lausanne-Sport is proud to announce the arrival of a defensive reinforcement of weight in the person of Taye Taiwo, who did his medical today.

"The powerful 31-year-old defender will reinforce the team and will be in the team until the end of the season 2016/2017, coming from HJK Helsinki.

Previously a regular feature in the Nigeria national team, Taiwo has played for a number of European clubs before this latest move to Switzerland.

Before his move to Finland, the former Nigerian international spent much of his career with Olympique de Marseille, the team with which he won the French Championship in 2010, before leaving for AC Milan in 2011.

Taiwo also played in the Turkish championship with Bursaspor and also Dynamo Kiev in Ukraine.

He joined HJK Helsinki in 2015, with a total of 28 league games and 6 goals in two seasons in Finland.

FC Lausanne-Sport are confident that Taiwo will make his experience come to bare as they challenge for honours domestically and in Europe.

"At home at the left-hand side, he (Taye Taiwo) will bring all his experience and athletic qualities to this young team and could be available to his coach on Sunday 5 February for the game against FC Lucerne.

"The club is pleased with the arrival of Taye Taiwo and welcomes him to FC Lausanne-Sport." The ambitious Swiss team concluded.

Taye Taiwo's new team is presently 7th on the 10-team log in the Swiss top division.