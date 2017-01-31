31 January 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Marvelous Deeds Trio New Album Out Wednesday - 'Back to the Sender'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Chris Loka

Gospel trio the Marvelous Deeds are back in town with a new album dubbed 'Back to the Sender' which they confirmed to Nyasa Times on Monday that it will be outon Wednesday[February 1].

The Lilongwe-based trio of Abel Sanena, Francis Phiri and Weston Chipwaila said this time around the central message in the album is to give hope to the hopeless and salvation.

"The album has ten songs, and we will be looking forward to the support we always get from our fans," said Sanena.

Recorded at One Heart Studios and Studio 88 by Lloyd Phiri, Khumbo Kaliwo and Evance Meleka respectively, Sanena added that people should expect "total transformation" after digesting the message the songs are carrying.

Apart from Back to the Sender, the other songs in the album include Mulinane Cholinga, Nawo Amafuna Moyo and Lero Langa Simawa.

Marvelous Deeds, which has a chubby following, started in 2005 and has released a number of albums including Chimwemwe Changa CD and DVD they released in 2015.

Malawi

Should Govt Reform Abortion Law?

Having signed several international treaties, Malawi needs to reform its abortion law. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.