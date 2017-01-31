Gospel trio the Marvelous Deeds are back in town with a new album dubbed 'Back to the Sender' which they confirmed to Nyasa Times on Monday that it will be outon Wednesday[February 1].

The Lilongwe-based trio of Abel Sanena, Francis Phiri and Weston Chipwaila said this time around the central message in the album is to give hope to the hopeless and salvation.

"The album has ten songs, and we will be looking forward to the support we always get from our fans," said Sanena.

Recorded at One Heart Studios and Studio 88 by Lloyd Phiri, Khumbo Kaliwo and Evance Meleka respectively, Sanena added that people should expect "total transformation" after digesting the message the songs are carrying.

Apart from Back to the Sender, the other songs in the album include Mulinane Cholinga, Nawo Amafuna Moyo and Lero Langa Simawa.

Marvelous Deeds, which has a chubby following, started in 2005 and has released a number of albums including Chimwemwe Changa CD and DVD they released in 2015.