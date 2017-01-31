Photo: The Herald

President Mugabe addresses Zanu-PF supporters (file photo).

ZANU PF secretary for administration, Ignatius Chombo, has moved to stop the readmission of the suspended Lacoste-linked Masvingo provincial chairperson, Ezra Chadzamira, reminding the renegade that he was still an ordinary card carrying member of the ruling party.

The vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa linked group reportedly tried to bring back suspended Chadzamira through the back door over the weekend.

The acting chairperson Amasa Nhenjama was 'demoted' to deputy chair's position.

Chadzamira, who was suspended February 2016 for alleged disobedience, is among the party's renegades who attended VP Mnangagwa's 2016 end of year Boss Mug Christmas party at his "Village Castle".

G40 linked members dismissed the re-appointment of Chadzamira and the demotion of acting chairperson arguing that the move to "demote" Nhenjama was "un-procedurally".

Nhenjama said he was appointed by the politburo and wanted the same procedure to be used to demote him.

"I am still the acting chairperson," he told NewZimbabwe.com.

The leadership wrangles have since forced Chombo to re-issue a letter stating the Politburo's decision made last year.

In the letter, Chombo reminded Chadzamira that he is just an ordinary card carrying member of the ruling party.

"Sitting at the 305th Ordinary Session on the 11th December 2016 at Zanu PF Headquarters, the Politburo endorsed the National Disciplinary Committee's (NDC) decision that you be relieved of your position as provincial chairman of Masvingo province.

"The import of this ruling is that you revert to being an ordinary card carrying member and continue to enjoy all the rights of a member of Zanu PF party, provided for in Article 3 Section 20 of the amended Zanu PF party Constitution."

But Chadzamira has dismissed Chombo's letter saying the party's provincial executive committee restored him because he was cleared by the NDC.

"The party provincial executive has the powers to remove or appoint me to the chairman's position according to our party's constitution," he said.