Mighty Be Forward Wanderers best performing players in the 2016-2017 Soccer Season will have to wait alittle longer before they are awarded for their achievements following the shifting of dates for the much anticipated Players Gala Award Ceremony.

According to a communication from the Organizing Committee on Monday, the ceremony which was slated for4th February 2017 will now be held end February and the actual date will be communicated.

The organizing committee said the decision was made to accommodate several other supporters who have not yet voted to access the tickets to enable them vote for their favourite players who they believe performed aboved others in the past season.

The committee said most of the supporters complaining that they had no money to purchase the tickets in January after over-spending during the festiive season.

The gala will feature several categories such as Best Goalkeeper, Best Defender, Best Midfielder, Best Striker, and Most Disciplined Player among others.

The organizers said the cards are still being sold at K1,000 each and supporters can buy as many as they can with one common goal of supporting their players.

Supporters who will buy the cards and vote also stand a chance to win various prizes during a raffle draw to be conducted on the day of the gala night.

The galla night will take place at Comesa Hall and all entrants will pay a fee of K3,000.00 per head.

Before the gala night there will be a street parade around the City of Blantyre and other locations to show their fans trophies the team won last season including the the 25 seater Nissan Coaster Bus they received for emerging champions of the two legged Luso TV Bus Ipite Bonanza after beating their old age rivals Nyasa Big Bullets 5-1.

The Nomads also won the Carlsberg and Fisd Challenge Cups but were not good enough in the league as they finished on position six.