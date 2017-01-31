MORALE is low at the state owned Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) after the management decided to award 50 percent salary increment to a section of staff members whom they say are "hard working".

The chosen few staff members are also said to be closely related to some senior managers who are led by the acting chief executive officer, Patrick Mavhura.

The chosen staff members are sports reporter Francis Nymutsamba, radio news reader Theophanous Chuma, SFM radio presenter Tawanda Gudyanga, Macdonald Gurira and Newshour news reader Rumbidzai Takawira, and current affairs TV presenter Wadzanai Mhombera among others.

According to sources at the state owned broadcaster at Pockets Hills the above staff members have also been given $5000 car loans.

ZBC staff members have not had salary increments since the then management unilaterally slashed the workers' salaries in January 2014 a move which has since been declared unlawful by the courts. The management has promised to pay back only 40% of the total owed and in instalments starting end of April.

The increase is effective 1st of January.

NewZimbabwe.com tried to get a comment from Mavhura without success.

"We want to know what criteria they used to select those that are said to be hard working; we also want to know their professional qualifications," said a workers committee member who requested not to be named.

"Most of these workers are serving in positions that they are not qualified to do and on nepotism basis."

Another committee member said they had tried to engage the management but they been threatened with a "three months' notice" terminating their employment.

"We are considering approaching or writing to the Information Minister to get an explanation on what really is going on as the Pockets Hill has been turned into a fiefdom by Mavhura and co."

The development comes at a time when the Labour Court ordered ZBC to reinstate hundreds of workers it sent home in August 2015.

The cash strapped and struggling broadcaster took advantage of the Chidyausiku High Court interpretation of the then labour laws which allowed employers to terminate employee contracts on a three months' notice without terminal benefits and sent home more than 500 workers.