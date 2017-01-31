Photo: allafrica.com

Prominent opposition party leaders.

AS the country braces for the watershed 2018 general elections, the Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) has urged law enforcement agents to be on the lookout for human rights violations.

This follows the assault of Onias Mezah of Tajamuka, who was assaulted in Harare's Kambuzuma suburb last Sunday by suspected Zanu PF activists.

In a statement issued Monday, ZPP said "the assailants accused Mezah of being a troublemaker and an undesirable element in society who was mobilizing protests against the government of President Robert Mugabe.

"When Mezah remained defiant and told the assailants that he was operating well within his freedom of association and expression, a scuffle ensued resulting in him being attacked and sustaining injuries on his eye."

ZPP said Mezah had not yet made a police report as he wanted to first seek medical attention. Mezah was referred him to Counseling Services Unit.

"He received initial treatment and was referred to an eye specialist. The Zimbabwean constitution guarantees the right to freedom of expression and political rights. Political activists are supposed to respect these freedoms and refrain from attacking those who may hold divergent political views," said ZPP in a statement.

The statement added: "It is the duty of political parties to ensure that their members do not infringe on other citizens' rights. As the country braces for 2018 elections, the ZPP urges law enforcement agents to be on the lookout for these human rights violations which have an effect of discrediting elections.

"Perpetrators must be prosecuted to send the correct message to would be political violence perpetrators."

The assault of Mezah comes after a spate of political violence during the just ended Bikita West by-elections in which cases of violence were reported.