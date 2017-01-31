30 January 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Activists Whack Tajamuka Member

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: allafrica.com
Prominent opposition party leaders.

AS the country braces for the watershed 2018 general elections, the Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) has urged law enforcement agents to be on the lookout for human rights violations.

This follows the assault of Onias Mezah of Tajamuka, who was assaulted in Harare's Kambuzuma suburb last Sunday by suspected Zanu PF activists.

In a statement issued Monday, ZPP said "the assailants accused Mezah of being a troublemaker and an undesirable element in society who was mobilizing protests against the government of President Robert Mugabe.

"When Mezah remained defiant and told the assailants that he was operating well within his freedom of association and expression, a scuffle ensued resulting in him being attacked and sustaining injuries on his eye."

ZPP said Mezah had not yet made a police report as he wanted to first seek medical attention. Mezah was referred him to Counseling Services Unit.

"He received initial treatment and was referred to an eye specialist. The Zimbabwean constitution guarantees the right to freedom of expression and political rights. Political activists are supposed to respect these freedoms and refrain from attacking those who may hold divergent political views," said ZPP in a statement.

The statement added: "It is the duty of political parties to ensure that their members do not infringe on other citizens' rights. As the country braces for 2018 elections, the ZPP urges law enforcement agents to be on the lookout for these human rights violations which have an effect of discrediting elections.

"Perpetrators must be prosecuted to send the correct message to would be political violence perpetrators."

The assault of Mezah comes after a spate of political violence during the just ended Bikita West by-elections in which cases of violence were reported.

Zimbabwe

IMF Calls For More Reforms

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says Zimbabwe should put in place a comprehensive economic reform plan to ensure… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.