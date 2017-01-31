Anybody who has followed the Zambian game closely over the years may have at one time wondered why there has been so many crises hinging around the constitution. Not too long ago there was an era of life bans for any critical voices that were dished out at the drop of the hat or maybe the more famous incident back in 2011 when FAZ witnessed a Vote of No Confidence motion that never took off under very controversial circumstances. As FAZ prepares to go to that Emergency Council Meeting on February 4, 2017 some pertinent issues in the constitution arise.

The draft constitution was duly circulated to the members as far back as October, 13 2016 although in light of the Emergency Council Meeting all suggestions should have been filed with the General Secretary by Friday January 27, 2017.

Given the gravity of the matter at hand, it is a little disappointing that not much debate among the football family has taken place prior to the Emergency Council Meeting.

Once the draft constitution was out the more alert members of the public did raise their reservation at a clause that seems to have opened the Zambian game to homosexuality.

This is not exactly a subject Zambians debate so easily and once the cat was out of the bag there was something of an outcry before the debate fizzled out.

The constitution that the football family will be discarding after at the February caucus was silent on the subject and did not contain the wording "sexual orientation" which is a subtle recognition of homosexuality.

Here is what the current FAZ Constitution states in Article (3) Neutrality and Discrimination

"FAZ is neutral in matters of politics and religion," reads article 3.1.2 "Discrimination of any kind against a country, private person or group of people, on account of ethnic origin, gender, language, religion, politics or any other reason is strictly prohibited and is punishable by suspension or expulsion."

Well that is the current constitution while the proposed amendment in tune with FIFA Statutes states under Article 3; Neutrality and Discrimination states

1. FAZ is neutral in matters of politics and religion

2. Discrimination of any kind against a country, private person or group of people on account of race, skin colour, ethnic, national or social origin, gender, language, religion, political opinion, or any other opinion, wealth, birth or any other status, sexual orientation or any other reason is strictly prohibited and punishable by suspension of expulsion.

The football family is faced with the ever raging question about sexuality. While still at it, we have to remember that Zambia as a country does not recognize gay rights and any legislation promoting the matter borders on the country's Constitution. Even laymen like ourselves know that any law in the country that is inconsistent with the Constitution, which is the Supreme law of the land, is null and void. So what is our football family to do? Did someone say delete that clause!

Well there is a little problem as this law is exactly as it is put in big brother's law book-FIFA. FAZ has lifted it the way it appears in the FIFA Statutes under Article 4 which states: Article (4) Non-discrimination, gender equality and stance against racism states;

"Discrimination of any kind against a country, private person or group of people on account of race, skin colour, ethnic, national or social origin, gender, disability, language, religion, political opinion or any other opinion, wealth, birth or any other status, sexual orientation or any other reason is strictly prohibited and punishable by suspension or expulsion," states the FIFA Statutes.

So when the football family gathers they may be breaking new grounds not sure whether it will represent a breakthrough or it will cast football variance with the country's status as a Christian nation.

The few that have been bold to debate have been hazy on the crux of the issue but in an interview with the BBC on November 20, 2016 a lecturer at the University of Zambia Landilani Banda said there is no cause for alarm.

"The position is that the law in Zambia does not criminalise homosexuality. What the law criminalises is sodomy which is termed as 'offences against the order of nature.'

"Sodomy is when a person has sexual intercourse with a person of the same sex.

"In light of the above, it's perfectly alright for FAZ to include a clause which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity," said Banda.

"The FIFA position is in line with international human rights standards which prohibit discrimination on the basis on sexual orientation. Zambia should also be bound by these same standards."

We hope that the football family can come out clean as they converge at Government Complex. Considering that FIFA will be in the house to oversee the process, it will be curious to see how councillors wiggle their way off this matter that may open rather than close a chapter.

To veer off this controversy, the FAZ council can simply amend and replace this clause with an alternative suggestion contained in one of the submission which reads,

"2. The FAZ shall provide an equal opportunity to players, coaches, trainers, managers, administrators and officials to participate in football competitions without discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, sex, or national origin.

"3. Each individual serving on the FAZ's Board of Directors or any Council or committee of the FAZ shall be selected without regard to that individual's race, color, religion, national origin, or sex.