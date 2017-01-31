31 January 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Chakwera Vows to Take Govt to Task - Uladi Wants President Mutharika in Malawi Parliament for Grilling

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Wanga Gwede

Malawi opposition parties have warned that they will take Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government to task in the forthcoming mid-year budget review of parliament which reconvenes next Monday.

Parliament meets to review the national budget that was passed in June last year.

But leader of opposition and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarous Chakwera said the DPP government "needs to provide clear answers" on economic turmoil bedevilling the nation.

"We will take them to task on what truly happened financially and economically," said Chakwera.

Chakwera said they will also critically look at the report on the 'maizegate, the controversial procurement of maize from Zambia which the House has been probing.

He said there will be "tough debate" on matters of national interest.

Chakwera said they will demand answers from Minister of Finance Goodall Gondwe on how the budget is being implemented.

MCP said they will also raise the issue on continued electricity problems and the collapsing health system, saying government should ensure that the right to food and essential health services is guaranteed to Malawian citizens by making sure that maize is available in Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (Admarc) deports and that adequate drug supply is also available in all public hospitals.

On his party, acting leader of erstwhile ruling People's Party (PP) Uladi Mussa said they will demand President Mutharika to appear in parliament to answer questions in person as leader.

Mussa said he is interested to grill the Head of State "on why his government is not showing interest to prosecute the K236 billion Cashgate case."

The K236 billion Cashgate - grand corruption - affair took place during the reign of former president Bingu wa Mutharika, brother to the incumbent.

Mussa said he also wants to quiz the President on the increase of maize price top K12,500.

He said: "Poor Malawians are suffering. They are failing to buy maize because the price has been hiked."

Mussa also said the President should tell the nation how his administration is dealing with the ailing economy that has led to the high cost of living pushing more Malawians in untold poverty and misery.

If Mutharika honours the request for opposition for questions time, this will be the first time in over 20 years when a head of state has answered questions in the House after Bakili Muluzi who faced a myriad of questions in mid 1990s from the then leader of opposition Gwanda Chakuamba when parliament was meeting in Zomba.

The Speaker of Parliament Richard Msowoya announced that the mid-year budget review will start from Monday February 6 to March 2.

Malawi

Should Govt Reform Abortion Law?

Having signed several international treaties, Malawi needs to reform its abortion law. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.