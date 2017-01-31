Kenya: MP Mary Emase Arrested in Uganda on Electoral Fraud Claims

The MP for Teso South Mary Emase and her bodyguard have been arrested in Uganda on claims of recruiting Ugandans to register as Kenyan voters.

They were arrested in Mawero, which is about 3km from the border.

The bodyguards firearm was confiscated by the police.

However, the nature of her business in the country is not yet clear.

Moreover, ODM's Philip Etale wrote on his Twitter account at 9.25am that "Teso North MP Mary Emase arrested in UG trying to import people to register in Kenya. Kenyan Security agencies trying to secure her release".

However, Teso South OCPD Paul Odede said he is not aware of Mrs Emase's arrest.

"I am just learning that from you. I will let you know of anything, but we are following up," he said.

Also, her personal assistant Lucy Ogutu said the MP has not been arrested.

"That's just cheap propaganda from Mrs Emase's enemies out to tarnish her name. I can confirm to you she was not in Uganda."

When asked about the legislator's whereabouts, Ms Ogutu hanged up with numerous calls going unanswered.

Mrs Emase is part of President Uhuru Kenyatta's campaign team in western region, alongside Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka and Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali.