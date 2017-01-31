Uganda: Luwaga Walks Away From Cranes

Kampala — William Luwaga Kizito has warned that he will not play again for the national team if Micho Sredojevic is still the coach of Uganda Cranes.

In a rare tirade, the Portugal-based creative midfielder says Micho can't handle players like him which has proved extremely frustrating.

"He can't handle players with my style because he doesn't like it. National team is not my home and Uganda has a lot of good players," Luwaga, 24, said before leaving for Portugal yesterday.

"He will choose others and play but apologising to someone who is killing my talent and career is like betraying my soul. I even regret why I came (for Afcon)," he added.

Though the Serbian led Uganda to a first Afcon, Micho is not known to favour attacking players and often sets up with safety-first formations.

Luwaga had a below-par tournament in Gabon, often losing the ball in the opener against Ghana. Micho subsequently dropped him for the second game against Egypt.

On his return to the side against Mali, Luwaga refused to shake Micho's hand upon being substituted, something that left many in Gabon questioning the players' attitude.

There is talk that Luwaga will be banned from the team. This should constitute some of the key talking points when Fufa hold their weekly media briefing tomorrow.

"I have not officially received any communication banning me from the national team but Micho knows the big issue between us although he can't say it," said the former Vipers protagonist.

"I talked to (captain Geoffrey) Massa after the game and he understood me and I said sorry although it made him feel disrespected. But Micho I will never. Uganda Cranes doesn't need a player like me until one coach who gives me freedom comes."

"But I can't stay with someone who puts me on pressure. If I lose two balls I have to go off. If am not so active in a game for five minutes the next is putting me off."