Kampala — Coach Micho Sredojevic is adamant that Uganda Cranes have a "bright future" but only routine qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations will get the team to the required level.

Uganda finished bottom of pool D on their return to the biennial continental showpiece after 39 years while scoring only once in the academic 1-all draw with Mali.

Using '39 years' as a catchphrase on almost every sentence, Micho also noted that the team had 'done an amazing job' despite swirling criticism of his ultra-defensive set-up.

"We have shown that this group has been the toughest group for competition," the Serb said. Group D had only six goals scored with Egypt, 1-0 winners against Uganda, advancing without conceding.

In fact, both Egypt and Ghana, with 11 African titles between them, are into the semifinals having beating Morocco 1-0 and DR Congo 2-1 respectively on Sunday.

"One thing is for sure - we have done an amazing job - being here after 39 years," Micho, Uganda's coach since 2013, said.

"We have moved ourselves to the next football level that we can play against any team in Africa on the highest level.

"The landing was not soft as we didn't have the culture of competing at this great competition. We have shown that we have reached the required level.

"(It requires) total focus and concentration on the dedication. Technically and tactically our players are the same level even if they play in lower leagues and our transfer market value is low," Micho retorted.

Though currently linked with jobs elsewhere, Micho called the ongoing tournament as the "perfect preparation for Cameroon" which will host the next edition in 2019.

"Project 2019" has been a punchline of Fufa president Moses Magogo as he promised in 2015 that his target was to ensure Uganda Cranes qualified for 2019.

"Of the 23, maybe five or six will not be there. We are looking forward to a bright future for the Uganda national football team," Micho said.

"It's important that we qualify often. If we don't qualify next time, then the gains and lessons from Gabon will be wasted."

Despite calls for his head due to what many term as 'negative' tactics, Micho received the backing of Magogo last week.

"We still have a contract with him and we are happy with what he has done so there is no need of changing," Magogo said.

So often, after tournaments like these, coaches lose their jobs and that hasn't been different for this particular one.

Algeria and Ivory Coast are already hunting new coaches while Avram Grant has indicated he will leave Ghana after the conclusion of this tournament.