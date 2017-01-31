Kampala — The Uganda National Examinations Board [Uneb] is Tuesday set to release last year's Senior Four results.

Mr Daniel Odongo, Uneb executive secretary, yesterday confirmed that the results will be handed over to the Education minister for release at 11am at the Prime Minister's Office in Kampala.

A total of 323,233 candidates sat 2016 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) exams from 3,454 centres across the country.

Uneb introduced a new grading system last year for A-Level students, which Mr Odongo earlier promised will apply in this year's examinations. There is, however ,fear that the same has been introduced in the O-Level results that will be released today.

Uneb has in the previous years depended on the students' performance to fix the grading.

Sources that attended the Uneb awards meeting but requested not to be named said the system will be unfair for students since they were not informed in advance.

The sources further told Daily Monitor that students' performance was poor in science subjects such as Chemistry, Biology, Physics and Mathematics. Daily Monitor could not independently confirm the information yesterday as Uneb officials asked to be patient until the results are released.

Ms Museveni will preside over the ceremony.

For instance, during the 2015 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education, Uneb awarded students who had scored 80 per cent and above distinction one. Distinction two was between 75 to 79, credit three [70 to 74] while credit four will range between 60 to 69. A failure was below 35per cent.

However, schools blamed Uneb for changing the grading system without prior information and were uncomfortable that it would disadvantage their students who would not be able to balance all the papers.