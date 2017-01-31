Sudan: President Al-Bashir to Head Sudan Delegation for 28th Ordinary African Union's Summit in Addis Ababa

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, is to leave Monday for Addis Ababa heading Sudan delegation for participation in the Ordinary African Union's Summit, scheduled during January 30 - 31.

The summit will discuss a report on reform at the African Union and the annual report of the Chairman African Union's Commission on its activities during January until December 2016.

The Ordinary African Union's summit will review the application of Morocco for the African Union's membership and elect a new chairman of the African Union's Commission out of five candidates from Botswana, Chad, Equatorial Guinea, Kenya and Senegal, besides election of the African Union Commission's Deputy Chairman, eight commissioners at the AU Commission, two judges for the African Union's Human Rights Court, eleven members of the AU's Consultative Council for Corruption Combating and one member of the African Committee for International Law, affiliated to the African Union.