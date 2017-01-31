29 January 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Al-Bashir to Head Sudan Delegation for 28th Ordinary African Union's Summit in Addis Ababa

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, is to leave Monday for Addis Ababa heading Sudan delegation for participation in the Ordinary African Union's Summit, scheduled during January 30 - 31.

The summit will discuss a report on reform at the African Union and the annual report of the Chairman African Union's Commission on its activities during January until December 2016.

The Ordinary African Union's summit will review the application of Morocco for the African Union's membership and elect a new chairman of the African Union's Commission out of five candidates from Botswana, Chad, Equatorial Guinea, Kenya and Senegal, besides election of the African Union Commission's Deputy Chairman, eight commissioners at the AU Commission, two judges for the African Union's Human Rights Court, eleven members of the AU's Consultative Council for Corruption Combating and one member of the African Committee for International Law, affiliated to the African Union.

Sudan

Museveni Pushes for Joint Regional Operation to Flush Out Kony

President Yoweri Museveni has urged a regional leaders meeting on the sidelines of the ongoing 28th African Union summit… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.