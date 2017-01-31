Sudan: State Minister for Investment Briefed On Progress of Saudi Tabuk Agricultural Projects in Sudan

Khartoum — The of State Minister at the Ministry of Investment and the Supervisor of the Saudi investments in Sudan Osama Faisal was briefed, during a meeting at his office Sunday with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Arabia Tabuk Agricultural Projects in Sudan Engineer Saeed Al-Sawat, on the progress of the company's projects and investments in the country and the special arrangements on the outset of the company's agricultural project in the Northern State.

Engineer Al-Sawat expressed their desire to expand in agricultural production projects in Sudan, referring to the Sudan large potential in this field, extending briefings on the company's efforts in the production development and engagement into new projects.

For his part, Faisal explained the Ministry's keenness and support for the efforts being exerted to achieve food security as one of the most important strategic issues, stressing the ministry's readiness to grant facilities and necessary concessions for investment as well as the removal of all impediments facing it.

The minister disclosed full coordination between the Ministry of Investment and the states to facilitate investment movement in the country and follow up the implementation of projects in the optimum way.

The minister touched on the social responsibility program, which has been directed towards the surrounding communities as one of the investment development mechanisms.