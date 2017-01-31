Somalia: Jalalaqsi Official Accused of Stirring Internal Conflict

On Wednesday, January 25, events in Mogadishu showed again why the Somali capital might be the most dangerous city in… Read more »

"The deputy DC is siding with the Djibouti soldiers who were behind the tragic death of the civilian arrested in a container," Fidow added during the Radio Shabelle phone Interview. The death of the resident by Djibouti forces serving African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) has sparked a public outrage and a mounting tension that could lead to violence.

The deputy district commissioner of Jalalaqsi town in Hiiraan province was accused of stirring conflict among the local residents following death of a civilian detained in a container. Speaking to Radio Shabelle, the current administrator of Jalalaqsi town Mohamed Abdulle Fidow has blamed his deputy for the death of the civilian and incitement of internal feud.

