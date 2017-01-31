Somalia: Jalalaqsi Official Accused of Stirring Internal Conflict

The deputy district commissioner of Jalalaqsi town in Hiiraan province was accused of stirring conflict among the local residents following death of a civilian detained in a container. Speaking to Radio Shabelle, the current administrator of Jalalaqsi town Mohamed Abdulle Fidow has blamed his deputy for the death of the civilian and incitement of internal feud.
"The deputy DC is siding with the Djibouti soldiers who were behind the tragic death of the civilian arrested in a container," Fidow added during the Radio Shabelle phone Interview. The death of the resident by Djibouti forces serving African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) has sparked a public outrage and a mounting tension that could lead to violence.