Somalia: AMISOM Kills 'A Civilian Man' in Southern Somalia

The African Union peacekeepers in Somalia have shot and killed unarmed civilian in Lower Shabelle region, the latest in series of civilian killings by the AU mission force.

A witness said AMISOM forces in a military convoy left Afgoye district and heading to Wanlawayn town opened fire on a pedestrian, on suspicion of being Al shabaab attacker.

The man bled to death on the spot after sustaining critical wounds in the AMISOM shooting.

AMISOM did not comment of the civilian killing. In December, the AU forces killed six civilians in bus attack near Qoryoley town, about 120KM south-west of Mogadishu.