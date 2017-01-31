Somalia: Somali President Meets 180 MPs in Mogadishu

President of the federal republic of Somalia HE Hassan Sheikh Mohamud met with 180 MPs from both chambers of the new federal parliament in Mogadishu on Sunday night.

The president who is seeking a re-election has hosted 180 lawmakers and senators from the upper house, including very influential figures elected from the regional state of Somalia.

During the dinner meeting, the legislators and senators have expressed strong support for Mohamud's bid to re-election, to accomplish the work has been doing in the past 4 years.

The sides have discussed the upcoming presidential election slated for February 8, 2017.

The president of Somalia HE Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has humbled MPs' support and commitment to re-elect him second term in office, according to sources at the meeting.