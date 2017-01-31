30 January 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Fallen Soldiers in Somalia's Kulbiyow Attack Laid to Rest

Tagged:

Related Topics

Some of the soldiers killed in the attack at a military camp in Kulbiyow near Somalia's border with Kenya were on Sunday laid to rest.

The soldiers are part of the team the government says were killed when the KDF camp was attacked by Al Shabaab militants, killing them in the hundred.

New details, from images that captured the attack, also revealed how the soldiers defended the camp to their last breath.

The camp was breached by the Al Shabaab suicide bomb track, who Kenyan soldiers were outnumbered and killed in their tens after six hours of battle.

The camp, manned by a company of soldiers drawn from 15 battalions came under heavy fires at around 5am of Friday.

The camp commander said that they put a defense and fought for what they stood for, with those wounded retreating from the front allowing others to help, and a decision was made to withdraw from the point at some point

More than 30 Kenyans soldiers are said to have been killed, though the government puts the number of those killed at nine.

One of the family who lost their son was struggling to come to terms as their loved one was laid to rest, with others even calling for the government to withdraw the soldiers.

"Instead of the government taking care of their citizens, they send our soldiers to fight Al-Shabaab. The Americans have not been able to win against them, other countires have failed and only Kenya thinks they can win this war, our young soldiers are dying in large numbers," said one of the relatives.

"There is no point our children are sent to such countries to fight, where they are killed leaving their children behind, orphans," said another parent.

A similar incident happened last year, when a Kenyan camp in El-adde was attacked by Al-Shabaab, who claim to have killed over 100 soldiers, with the government refusing to give its death toll.

The camp is situated 80 from the Kenyan border.

Somalia

To Get Story, Journalists Risk Bullets and Bombs

On Wednesday, January 25, events in Mogadishu showed again why the Somali capital might be the most dangerous city in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.