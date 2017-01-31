Kenya: Pupil Dies After Beating From Teacher, Classmates

Parents of Mukandamia Solio Ranch Primary School, Laikipia County have withdrawn their children from school after a Standard Three pupil died after allegedly being beaten by a teacher and her classmates.

The teacher, reportedly, ordered the deceased girl's desk mates to beat her on Thursday last week after she could not read.

A parent at the school, Ms Mary Wanjiku, said the pupils were ordered to teach their classmate and beat her if she was not able to read.

"She told the teacher she could not read and he started hitting her on the back," said Ms Wanjiku.

The parents said according to their children's account of the incident, the teacher hurt the girl before he ordered them to beat her, in what has been seen as a plot to cover up his actions after realising what had happened.

After the incident, the Standard Three pupil reported to the school head teacher and requested that she be allowed to go home.

She was staying with her 86-year old grandmother.

"I visited the girl at home and she looked very weak and complained of abdominal and back pains. She said she was beaten by her teacher and classmates," said Ms Ann Wairimu, a neighbour.

On Sunday the girl's condition worsened before she was rushed to hospital vomiting blood. She died while undergoing treatment.

The matter regarding the child's beating was reported at Naromoru police station but no arrest has been made yet.

Kieni East OCPD Michael Mbaluku however noted that the child's death is yet to be reported.

"The death has not been reported yet but we understand the child died in hospital and the doctor cannot ascertain the cause from physical examination. Once the post-mortem is done we'll know the cause and what steps to take," said Mr Mbaluku.

He also noted that the pupils who were in the during the incident class have been questioned as they search for the teacher who has since gone into hiding.

Sub-county Director of Education Kamemba Kamande said that investigations are underway but confirmed that no disciplinary action has been taken against the teacher.

"At the moment we have not taken any disciplinary action against anyone but should we find any of the teachers culpable then we will take action. The police are already handling the criminal aspect of it," said Mr Kamande.

Parents protested that this was not the first time pupils had reported being subjected to such beatings by the same teacher.

"I transferred my child from the school after he was beaten badly by the teacher and there are many others who have the same complains. We demand that all the teachers be replaced by others who are more human," said Mr Simon Mureithi, a parent.