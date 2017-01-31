Kenya: Zetech University Girls Lift Division One Title

Zetech University are champions of the inaugural Kenya Basketball Federation women's Division One League.

Zetech, coached by Maurice Obilo, defeated fellow students Strathmore University 3-0 in the best-of-five series play-off final to be declared champions of the first ever lower-tier women's league at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium at the weekend.

REGULAR SEASON

The league which was introduced last year attracted nine teams, with Zetech finishing top in the regular season with 32 points unbeaten to qualify for the play-offs.

Zetech, captained by Lucy Mbithe, made a strong start in the final by beating experienced Strathmore 41-36 in Game One. The victory boosted Zetech's morale as it registered another 55-46 win in Game Two to enhance their title hopes after leading the series 2-0.

Strathmore, who needed to win Game Three to avoid a 3-0 embarrassment, lost the make-or-break Game Three 45-35 on Saturday.

On Saturday, Zetech threatened from the first whistle, racing to a 15-6 first quarter lead for 23-15 half-time lead. Debra Atieno and Everline Atieno stood out for Zetech, scoring 15 and 11 points respectively.

The victory saw Zetech seal promotion to the women's Premier League where they will face well established clubs, among them 12-time champions Kenya Ports Authority and Equity Bank.

Zetech men's teams enhanced their hopes of winning the Division One league championship after battling from behind to lock the play-offs final series 2-2 against rivals Umoja.