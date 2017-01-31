Uganda: Bridge Schools Fate

analysis

Education Ministry and closed chain of low-cost schools said to be holding 'sensitive talks'

Bridge International Academies is locked in last-minute negotiations with government in order to open with other schools when the new term begins this February, insiders say.

As the school year closed in 2016, the government used a court order and state force, in an attempt to force the chain of 63 Bridge International Academies across the country to close. The Ministry of Education cited alleged poor learning conditions; including poorly built classrooms, lack of proper licences, and use of unqualified teachers.

The closure of the low-cost schools partly funded by Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg, respectively the founders of Microsoft and Facebook, followed court battles and public confrontations.

As schools across the country prepared to reopen for 1st term 2017, officials in charge of the Bridge Schools told The Independent they were holding "sensitive talks" with the government. They refused to explain the nature of the talks or whether they would lead to Bridge Academies freely operating. As a result, even as the question is already drawing a lot of attention, it remains unclear whether Bridge Schools will be allowed to operate.

At stake is the future of 12,000 pupils attending Brigde schools across the country and its first cohort of pupils supposed to sit their first Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE). In some localities, community leaders told The Independent that the schools would reopen.

"We have been meeting with parents to remind them that the schools will continue operating," says Richard Katesa, an LC 1 chairman in Nsumbi village Wakiso, "Even yesterday I was at the school and all will be normal."

Katesa's area is home to Bridge Academy Nsumbi, which he says was received well in his area and where parents even held a demonstration to protest the court order closing the schools.

"The government has been telling lies about Bridge Schools," says Katesa, "Pupils have been studying and nothing wrong has happened. We resisted the attempts of some authorities to close the schools."

But away from Katesa, Bernard Muyanja, the LC 1 Kirulumba Ward in Kiboga district, says he is confused about the fate of Bridge Academy Kiboga which is in his area.

"The government says this and the schools say that," he says, "I don't know what to believe."

Muyanja and Katesa are one of many people who have been caught right in the middle of the saga between the government and Bridge International Academies.

According to Bridge, its strategy was to establish its academies in deep lying remote areas like Kiboga to fulfil its philosophy of 'education for all'. Bridge says it was trying to plug a gaping hole in Uganda's education infrastructure- the absence of classrooms, desks and other materials that make a studying environment conducive.

Indeed, Goretti Nakabugo, the Country Coordinator of UWEZO, an education non-profit organisation, says government can learn a few things from Bridge schools. As an example, she cites the schools' model of Continuous Professional Development, where teachers are taken for training during holidays especially now that there is a new policy at the ministry on continuous training for teachers.

This, she said, has been lacking in both government and private schools.

"The minimum entry requirement is just a S4 certificate and these teachers need to receive more training which can be a source of motivation for them to deliver." She added "Government schools have bigger share of trained teachers but private schools somehow perform better."

She also cited Bridge's use of computer tablets as a way of integrating Information Technology as another learning point for government.

"Well some people think the lessons do not empower teachers because they are just laid out but we can still pick something from their example," she said.

Nakabugo hopes that Bridge irons out three issues which continue to haunt it. "They should sort out their licensing issues with the various local governments," she told The Independent, "Have an open door policy so that inspectors can always come in and check what is happening at these schools, such as the lessons being taught. Then the teachers should be empowered. The idea of them conducting lessons on a tablet is commendable but it takes something away from the teacher's abilities."

Bridge's troubles reached a climax in November last year, when Judge Patricia Basaza Wasswa ordered its closure following a lengthy battle with government.

The judge reasoned that the role of the courts was to support the efforts of the Ministry of education in uplifting the education standards in the country and not trying to put them down. The schools quickly filed a stay of execution before the day could end.

The ruling was a major blow to Bridge International, which had been expanding rapidly since inception in 2015. Resistance from teachers and members of the community did not help matters.

Bridge's many foes

In spite of what Bridge has put in place with its investment of Shs10billion that has created jobs and given an education to thousands of children, its number of foes keeps piling up.

James Tweheyo, the Uganda National Teachers Union (UNATU) Secretary General attacked Bridge schools last year saying besides being sub-standard, they did not have latrines.

Andrew White, the Country Director of Bridge hit back saying Tweheyo sits on the board of Education International, a global federation of teachers unions with operations in 172 countries which Bridge Schools has had several runs-ins with.

"Tweheyo is on the board of EI and is among the people the union is using to fight us so that we do not provide quality education to the children of Uganda," he told reporters at a press briefing last year at the school's head offices in Kamwokya.

On Jan 23, UNATU issued a statement expressing shock over a decision by the World Education Forum to list Bridge International Academies as a gold partner for the event. The World Education Forum is an annual gathering held by education and skills ministers to debate future education policy. This year it took place in London from Jan 22-25 under the theme 'teaching, testing, talent and technology'. UNATU's statement said that Bridge was encouraging and providing for profit education in the poorest countries which could undermine efforts of achieving the sustainable development goal of free quality education for all children regardless of economic or social status.

Bridge's fees structure in Uganda is seen as relatively affordable considering that fees for a single term range between Shs60, 000 to Shs80,000 (about the price of 20 loaves of bread).

Apart from Tweheyo, Matia Kasaija, the Finance Minister even went as far as saying that the schools were teaching homosexuality. Kasaija was presiding over a graduation ceremony at Uganda Martyrs University Nkozi.

"Why would such a high ranking minister make such an accusation without even substantiating it?" Bridge Layer Godwin Muhwezi wondered.

Last year when Curtis Riep, a Canadian researcher reportedly commissioned by Education International was arrested while sneaking around Bridge schools, a number of NGOs came out in his support. Action Aid was one of them and it went as far as questioning the ethics of Bridge's modus operandi.

New team at ministry

However, there is some hope for a more amiable working relationship between Bridge Academies and the Ministry of Education. Last November, the ministry got a new Permanent Secretary, Alex Kakooza after a reshuffle by President Yoweri Museveni. Also new is the Undersecretary, Aggrey Kibenge, who told The Independent in an interview that he did not know much about Bridge schools since he assumed office in December.

The previous Permanent Secretary Rose Nassali Lukwago was tough on Bridge. She issued several warnings to the schools and did not sleep over injunctions that were meant to restrain the overreach of the ministry's directives. In an interview with The Independent last year, she said "Bridge should stop running around in the media and instead comply with the orders we gave them."

The Minister for Education Janet Museveni has stayed away from the issue leaving it to the technocrats at the ministry. Given that the new team could be more open to talks, Bridge officials are hopeful.

