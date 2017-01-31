30 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Claims About 'Black Ops' Campaign Serious - Mantashe

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

RESOURCE: The ANC War Room Saga Continues

Allegations that the African National Congress ran a covert campaign ahead of the 2016 local government elections to discredit the opposition were "serious", secretary general Gwede Mantashe told reporters in Johannesburg on Monday.

"Please allow us to deal with this matter. We are appealing to you to give us space. We take it as a very serious matter," Mantashe told reporters in Johannesburg.

It would hold a disciplinary inquiry against the party's general manager Ignatius Jacobs for his alleged role in the campaign. He would not comment about speculation that Jacobs had been asked to resign.

Jacobs, a former MEC in Gauteng, reports directly to Mantashe at ANC headquarters Luthuli House.

A recording of Jacobs' meeting with PR company owner Sihle Bolani and businessman Joseph Nkadimeng at ANC headquarters Luthuli House emerged after the ANC distanced itself from reports about the alleged covert operation.

"I would imagine that the recordings would fall under what is called evidence in a disciplinary hearing," Mantashe said.

More on This

Voter sentiment

The allegations of a covert operation emerged when Bolani took the ANC to court for its alleged failure to pay her the R2.2m it owed her for her role in the campaign.

Bolani described in her court papers how the campaign involved producing fake Economic Freedom Fighters posters, setting up a news website, a chat show, and a network of social media "influencers" to generate positive voter sentiment about the ANC.

The High Court in Johannesburg struck the matter off the roll on Tuesday, saying it was not urgent.

Mantashe said the matter was not discussed at last week's national executive committee meeting as it was an administrative matter.

Mantashe was asked whether former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe was going to Parliament on the ANC's ticket.

"There is no Brian in Parliament, not yet," he replied.

Mantashe said the law only allowed one amendment to the ANC's list of representatives in Parliament once a year.

He said the North West could amend its list to prioritise Molefe.

"We don't wake up one day and put Brian on list and he goes to Parliament. It doesn't happen that way," Mantashe said.

Source: News24

More on This

ANC's 'Black Ops' Campaign Violated Electoral Code of Conduct - DA

The Democratic Alliance says it is time for the ANC to "come clean" and provide a full and frank briefing to the public… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.