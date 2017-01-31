31 January 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: #NewMusic - Kagwe Mungai Releases African Lady

Fresh off of the excitement off Kagwe's smash hit "Kama Kawaida" alongside Mayonde, Fena and Muthoni The Drummer Queen, 2017 is only getting hotter for Kagwe. After returning from his successful USA nationwide tour, he's not slowing down and is ending January with another release, "African Lady."

The music video is a romantic love story that tells the story of Kagwe and Malaika, who are deeply in love. The epic romance stretches through the tear-jerking trails and tribulations of college life and young adulthood.

"African Lady" is a declaration of love. Shot by Stanz Visuals, the music video features Masai dancers, crafts, panoramic view points, scenic swimming pool area, friendly staff and ample space of Olepolos Country Club.

