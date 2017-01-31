Ghana: 2017 Ghana Music Week Festival Slated for March 5

The 2017 edition of the Ghana Music Week Festival has been slated for March 5 to 12.

The week-long event was launched on Friday January 27, at Alliance Francais, Accra. Major highlights for this year's event will include performances in comedy, fashion, as well as stands for vending, products sales and exhibitions at the Independence Square from March 10 to 12. Entry is free to the general public.

Aside the festival, there would be a cross communication of cultures through music at the International Expo & Honours, and a major seminar at the British Council on March 5.

Speaking at the launch, MUSIGA President, Bice Osei Kuffour, promised a more effective royalty collection tenure this year.

A speech read on behalf of Tourism Minister-designate Catherine Afeku pledged the Ministry's full participation and support for GMW 2017.

"I am aware of some of the major concerns that have engaged the attention of practitioners and stakeholders in this sector; including the need for the immediate passage of the Creative Industries Bill which will give the appropriate legislative framework for the operations of the sector. As you may be aware, the manifesto of the National Patriotic Party under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo has captured the aspirations of the creative arts and we intend to address those issues comprehensively".

Veteran highlife Musician Ben Brako, Jupitar, Koo Ntakara, Knii Lante, Fatau Keita, Nenebi, the Tesaa and Aayalolo Cultural troupes all treated patrons to sterling performances.