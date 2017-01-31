17 January 2017

Nigeria: JTF Foils Attack on Mosque in Maiduguri

Maiduguri city in the north-east of Nigeria.
By Michael Olugbode

Maiduguri — An attack by a suspected Boko Haram suicide bomber on a mosque in Maiduguri, capital of Borno State, was Tuesday morning averted, the state police command has stated.

According to the command’s spokesman, Victor Isuku, a male suicide bomber aiming an attack on a mosque at Dalori Quarters was intercepted by a youth vigilante.

He said the suicide bomber detonated the explosive strapped on him to prevent being apprehended and in the process died alongside the youth vigilante.

Isuku’s statement read: “Today (Tuesday) at about 0522hrs, a male suicide bomber detonated IED strapped to his body near a mosque at Dalori Quarters situated along Maiduguri/Konduga/Bama road, killing himself and a civilian JTF operative who was preventing the suicide bomber from getting close to or access the mosque where many faithful in the locality were observing their early morning prayers.

“EOD personnel of the command have since swept the scene and rendered it safe, while normalcy has returned to the area.”

The Head, Media and Public Relations of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Sani Datti, also confirmed the foiled attack, saying two persons were killed.

He said: “One Civilian JTF and a male suicide bomber lost their lives in a foiled suicide bomb attack which was targeted at a mosque during morning prayer in Dalori quarters, Maiduguri Borno State.

“The incident occurred at round 5:20 Tuesday morning 31/1/2017. Their bodies have been evacuated to the Specialist Hospital Maiduguri.”

