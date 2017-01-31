31 January 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Two Dead As Suicide Bomber Attacks Mosque

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Borno State map.

Less than a month after a suicide bomber attacked a mosque inside the University of Maiduguri, another suicide bomber attempted an attack on another mosque on Tuesday morning at Dalori quarters.

Dalori quarters is close to the University of Maiduguri, Borno State.

The bomber detonated the explosive at the fence to the mosque because there were security vigilantes at the entrance to the worship centre.

PRNigeria gathered that the bomber was a young person said to be between the age of 8 and 10 years.

One person was also killed from the explosion apart from the suicide bomber.

When contacted on the identity of the suicide bomber, the spokesperson of National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, North-East zone, Abdulkadir Ibrahim, said: "The body of the bomber was so mangled and shredded that only health personnel or experts could determine whether it is that of a boy or a girl. Our role is to evacuate the bodies from the scene which we have done."

Suicide bombings at vulnerable places like worship centres, markets, and bus parks is one of the strategies of Boko Haram whose insurgency has caused the death of over 20,000 people since 2009.

More on This

JTF Foils Attack on Mosque in Maiduguri

An attack by a suspected Boko Haram suicide bomber on a mosque in Maiduguri, capital of Borno State, was Tuesday morning… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.