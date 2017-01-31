Nigeria: Two Dead As Suicide Bomber Attacks Mosque

Less than a month after a suicide bomber attacked a mosque inside the University of Maiduguri, another suicide bomber attempted an attack on another mosque on Tuesday morning at Dalori quarters.

Dalori quarters is close to the University of Maiduguri, Borno State.

The bomber detonated the explosive at the fence to the mosque because there were security vigilantes at the entrance to the worship centre.

PRNigeria gathered that the bomber was a young person said to be between the age of 8 and 10 years.

One person was also killed from the explosion apart from the suicide bomber.

When contacted on the identity of the suicide bomber, the spokesperson of National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, North-East zone, Abdulkadir Ibrahim, said: "The body of the bomber was so mangled and shredded that only health personnel or experts could determine whether it is that of a boy or a girl. Our role is to evacuate the bodies from the scene which we have done."

Suicide bombings at vulnerable places like worship centres, markets, and bus parks is one of the strategies of Boko Haram whose insurgency has caused the death of over 20,000 people since 2009.