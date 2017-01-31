Luanda — A recycling plant dubbed "Angola Recicla", to value the solid waste, previously taken to landfills, was inaugurated on Monday in Luanda by the Environment minister, Fátima Jardim.

Located at the Special Economic Zone, the factory will also serve to preserve and protect the quality the environment and create a positive impact socially and economically, as it will generate direct and indirect jobs.

According to the managing partner of the plant, Patrícia Marques, the factory intends to empower the creation of micro-sized companies related to the selective collection of wastes.

"The recycling is the process that aims to transform used materials into new products with a view to their reuse, whose benefits bring numerous wins, both economic and social", she said.

She also mentioned that the preservation of the environment generates wealth and contributes to the significant reduction of soil, water and air pollution.