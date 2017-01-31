The sixth-session of the National Assembly kicks-off in Dodoma today where, among others, 14 parliamentary sectoral committees will present their reports deliberations.

In a session starting today and slated to end on February 10, this year, one elected and four nominated MPs are scheduled to take oath of allegiance. They include newly- elected MP for Dimani Constituency in Zanzibar, Ali Juma Ali.

Three MPs recently nominated by President John Magufuli are also expected to take the oath. They are Prof Palamagamba Kabudi, Abdallah Bulembo and Anne Kilango Malecela. Ali emerged victorious during a by-election in Dimani Constituency on January 22, this year.

He stood on CCM ticket. The by-election was conducted following the death of former MP Hafidh Ally Tahir who passed away in Dodoma in November last year.

A statement issued by the Communications and Public Education Unit of the National Assembly yesterday said a total of 125 basic questions will be asked during the Question-and-Answer session. "In accordance to Standing Order 38(1) of the Parliament there will be 16 questions to the Prime Minister on Thursdays during this session," read part of the statement.

In addition, cabinet ministers are also scheduled to present before the House statements on the food situation as well as the status of the national debt and the state of economy, both slated for today.

Three Bills which were tabled for first reading during the fifth-session in November last year and thereafter forwarded to respective parliamentary committees for deliberations will be presented for second reading for discussions and approval as per Standing Order 91.