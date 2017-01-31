31 January 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: SAA Warns Customers of Free Flights Hoax

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Aero Icarus/Flickr
South African Airways Airbus A340.

Pretoria — South African Airways (SAA) has warned its customers about a hoax survey that is prevalent on social media suggesting that the national carrier is offering free tickets to fly anywhere.

"SAA is neither conducting an online survey nor offering free flight tickets. We have no association whatsoever with this so-called survey. Free flight tickets are a luxury we cannot afford at this stage as the airline is focusing on restoring financial stability and is managing its costs to improve its performance," SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali said on Monday.

The scam is an open invitation to interested parties, inviting participants to tell 10 friends on WhatsApp about the South African Airways survey.

"Participants are requested to answer four survey-type questions and the steps include distributing or sharing the survey with ten friends. We strongly warn everybody to ignore this hoax survey and to avoid clicking on the link if they receive it.

"There's no telling what could happen to the devices of those who click on the link. It is better to heed the warning and exercise restraint than to be brave and be sorry," said Tlali.

The national carrier said all of its promotional activities are uploaded on the airline's website (www.flysaa.com) and will also appear on SAA official social media channels.

SAA communication platforms are regularly updated and carry all official company messages.

SAA official communication channels are:

General Enquiries: +27 11 978-1000

Website: www.flysaa.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/flysaa

Twitter: Twitter.com/flysaa

Google+: https://plus.google.com/+southafricanairways .

South Africa

'Bulldog' Prosecutor of Oscar Pistorius Resigns

The prosecutor who jailed Oscar Pistorius and former top cop Jackie Selebi has quit. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.