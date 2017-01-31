Photo: Aero Icarus/Flickr

South African Airways Airbus A340.

Pretoria — South African Airways (SAA) has warned its customers about a hoax survey that is prevalent on social media suggesting that the national carrier is offering free tickets to fly anywhere.

"SAA is neither conducting an online survey nor offering free flight tickets. We have no association whatsoever with this so-called survey. Free flight tickets are a luxury we cannot afford at this stage as the airline is focusing on restoring financial stability and is managing its costs to improve its performance," SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali said on Monday.

The scam is an open invitation to interested parties, inviting participants to tell 10 friends on WhatsApp about the South African Airways survey.

"Participants are requested to answer four survey-type questions and the steps include distributing or sharing the survey with ten friends. We strongly warn everybody to ignore this hoax survey and to avoid clicking on the link if they receive it.

"There's no telling what could happen to the devices of those who click on the link. It is better to heed the warning and exercise restraint than to be brave and be sorry," said Tlali.

The national carrier said all of its promotional activities are uploaded on the airline's website (www.flysaa.com) and will also appear on SAA official social media channels.

SAA communication platforms are regularly updated and carry all official company messages.

SAA official communication channels are:

General Enquiries: +27 11 978-1000

Website: www.flysaa.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/flysaa

Twitter: Twitter.com/flysaa

Google+: https://plus.google.com/+southafricanairways .