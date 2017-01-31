Tanzania: Pass, Mkombozi Bank to Cooperate On Loan Issuance

Private Agricultural Sector Support (PASS) Trust and Mkombozi Commercial Bank Plc have agreed to collaborate in loan issuance, bringing to 11 the number of banks that the trust works with.

Under the new deal, PASS will establish a Credit Guarantee Fund (CGF), enabling Mkombozi Bank to extend loans from its own funds to qualified borrowers, with the views of boosting lending to Small and Medium Enterprises in agro-processing.

The CGF, equivalent to or more than expected leverage of guaranteed investments, may be invested into the bank's products or through low risk liquid instruments with varying tenures to enable PASS anticipates and meets claims against its guarantees.

The fund, besides creating the investment income for PASS Trust, it will also serve as a pool of cash from which PASS Trust settle claims against its various guarantee products. "PASS and Mkombozi Commercial Bank agree to fully cooperate in the execution of this financing scheme to ensure objectives of the programme are successfully accomplished," reads the agreement that the two parties signed in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

The pact provides for Mkombozi bank to designate one of its senior staff to handle the PASS portfolio in the bank, with the views of enhancing loan processing administrative efficiency.

"We are delighted by the signing of this deal ... it will amplify our efforts to reach as many small and medium sized entrepreneurs in the agriculture sector as possible," PASS Managing Director Nicomed Bohay said in his post-signing speech.

Mr Bohay said the trust remains committed to supplement the government's industrialisation policy by encouraging and supporting prosperous agro-processing sector, technically and financially. PASS Trust works with peasants and livestock keepers for whom it writes business plans, before linking them to commercial banks for loans, which it also guarantees.

The trust, operating as a service provider between agriculture and financial sectors has so far guaranteed over 398.7bn/- loans to the sector, with loan recovery rate of 95 per cent.

Before Mkombozi, the trust was already working with ten commercial banks under almost similar arrangement.

The other banks are Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank, CRDB Bank, Amana Bank, Akiba Commercial Bank, Exim Bank, TIB Bank, FBME Bank, National Microfinance Bank, ACB Bank and BOA Bank. PASS had previously envisaged to reach 345,000 entrepreneurs in the agricultural sector this year, with projected guaranteed loans of 114bn/-.