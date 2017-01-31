First Lady Jeannette Kagame will, today, speak at the second day of the 18th General Assembly of the Organisation of African First Ladies Against HIV/AIDS (OAFLA), that is being held on the margins of the 28th African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

This year's General Assembly coincided with the marking of OAFLA's 15th anniversary and will be celebrated under the theme, "Building on 15 years of engagement to harness the demographic dividend of Africa through promoting the needs of adolescents and their access to youth-friendly health services".

Prior to the meeting, all technical advisors met yesterday to review key organisational indicators, the status of activities, new and existing partnerships, according to a statement from the First Lady's office.

Other expected speakers at the General Assembly include the host, First Lady Roman Tsefaye of Ethiopia; President of OAFLA, First Lady Gertrude Mutharika of Malawi; UNAIDS Executive Director Michel Sidibe; African Union Commissioner for Social Affairs Dr Mustapha Sadiki Kaloko, other present first ladies and representatives of International organisations.

According to the statement, the meeting will be an opportunity for the first ladies to reflect on past years' achievements, and identify areas of improvement and actions to be taken.

It is expected that at the anniversary celebrations, OAFLA will also award its friends and partners who have been part of their past 15-year journey.

Meanwhile, Mrs Kagame participated in the first day of the OAFLA General Assembly, yesterday, a closed-door meeting chaired by Malawian First Lady Gertrude Mutharika.

The first ladies present were from Chad, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Malawi, Niger, Comoros, Namibia, South Africa and Sierra Leone.

Others present at the session were technical advisors from 31 countries, the statement said.

On the agenda were the presentation of activities and financial reports, and discussions on recommendations from the steering committee for the organisation's ongoing and future activities.