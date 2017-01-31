The Tanzania Railways Limited (TRL) has said its express Deluxe train will resume services on Thursday after finalising repairs on the section of the Central Railway Line near Ruvu Station in Coast Region following an accident on Sunday.

Five people were injured after nine passenger wagons on their way to Dar es Salaam from Kigoma were derailed some 70 kilometres from the city. TRL Deputy Managing Director, Operations, Mr Focus Sahani, told the 'Daily News' here yesterday that a passenger train, which had to travel to Mwanza from Dar es Salaam last Sunday, was now expected to travel yesterday.

"The passenger train that had to travel to Mwanza from Dar es Salaam yesterday (Sunday) returned to the city following the accident. "It will travel today (yesterday) after finalising the repairs in the afternoon," said the TRL Deputy Managing Director.

This newspaper yesterday witnessed workers repairing the railway infrastructure at the accident scene, an exercise that involved a team of about 150 TRL workers. Stranded passengers at the accident scene were transported to Dar es Salaam by another train on the same day of the accident.

According to the TRL Public Relations Manager, Mr Midladjy Maez, the incident occurred on Sunday at 3:40pm at Ruvu Ngeta in Kibaha District, Coast Region. He said there were no deaths reported although one among the casualties was in critical condition at Tumbi Coast Regional Referral Hospital, saying TRL will issue a complete report after the rescue team had lifted up the fallen wagons.

TRL Chief Civil Engineer Nelson Ntejo noted that the cause of the train accident was yet to be established; pointing out that the state railway firm was set to form a team to investigate the accident and establish its cause immediately after finalising refurbishment of the damaged portion of the railway line yesterday.

"There are usually multiple causes in train accidents. The team to be formed after the refurbishment will establish the cause," Engineer Ntejo observed.