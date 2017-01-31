Rwanda: Military Court Extends Remand for Genocide Suspect Seyoboka

The Military tribunal in Nyamirambo, yesterday, extended detention of Genocide suspect and former military officer of the defunct former government armed forces (Ex-FAR) Jean Claude Seyoboka to allow prosecution more time put together the case.

The Genocide suspect, who was deported from Canada late last year, had last Friday appeared before court to contest the plea by prosecution to extend his remand for 30 more days, arguing that there was no need for extra provisional detention.

The suspect, who was not in court yesterday, had earlier informed judges that prosecution had not substantiated the crimes he stands accused of, which he said would provide basis for his release on bail, as prosecutors continue to put together the case.

Reading out the court's decision, the presiding judge stated that basing on article 104 of criminal procedure, the prosecution's request to extend detention of the suspect was granted with no objection.

The judge cited the seriousness of the crimes Seyoboka is accused of plus the fact that the suspect had eluded capture for over two decades, to deny him bail.

The suspect had appeared in court last week flanked by his preferred lawyer, Albert Nkundabatware, following an earlier misunderstanding that emerged when the Rwanda Bar Association assigned another lawyer to represent him.

Seyoboka was deported to Rwanda from Canada in November last year and was produced before the Nyamirambo-based court over his alleged role in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi and was subsequently remanded for 30 days.

He had been tried and sentenced in absentia by a Gacaca court and since the semi-traditional courts have since been dissolved, the military tribunal invalidated the ruling and he will have to be court-martialed.

He is accused of playing a role in preparation and execution of genocide in Kigali's Nyarugenge District where he earlier worked in cohorts with some of the most notorious genocidiares, Angelique Mukandutiye, then a sector leader, and Odette Nyirabagenzi, another local leader in the area.